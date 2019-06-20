Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Strong storms continue this evening in far northern counties of East Texas. These storms will continue to produce damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are still possible. The First Alert Weather Day will continue overnight as more storms are developing in western Texas and could hold together as they move toward East Texas overnight. The rain still looks to end by early tomorrow morning with clouds clearing into the afternoon. Heat and humidity will be the concerns through the end of the work week with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Slight chances for rain are back by Saturday afternoon and will increase through Sunday and into Monday of next week.