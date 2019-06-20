New rehabilitation hospital brings 145 jobs to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital will soon open its doors in Longview, and in process, it will bring more than 100 jobs to East Texas.
Everest Rehabilitation Hospital of Longview will hold its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Thursday, June 27.
The hospital will fill 145 new positions in its mission provide individualized care to patients.
Everest Rehabilitation Hospital of Longview is located at 701 East Loop 281 in Longview, next to Mobberly Baptist Church.
Everest Rehabilitation Hospital of Longview is an all-inclusive inpatient rehabilitation facility that will feature 36 private rooms creating an environment focused on individualized care, according to the hospital’s website.
“Patients at Everest will receive compassionate care from our therapists, nurses, and staff while utilizing the latest in robotic rehabilitation technology. The hospital will service all hospitals and patients in Longview and the surrounding East Texas area," the site included.
