Marshall offers storm debris pickup or drop-off

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) -The storms that moved through this week have left many citizens with the question of what to do with the debris after the cleanup has ended.
The City of Marshall responds with this release:
Those who wish to utilize the curbside bulk waste pick up option must call Republic Services at 903-986-5324 two days in advance for bulk pick up, which occurs on Thursdays. In addition, customers must bundle the debris together, forming an easily handled package not to exceed four (4) feet in length, six (6) inches in diameter or 50 pounds in weight.
Customers will also have the option to dispose of storm debris at the Marshall Convenience Station. Those who wish to dispose of debris in this manner must transport the debris to the convenience station themselves and pay the disposal fee, which depends on the size of the load to be disposed of.
The city also distributes two free disposal passes per year to customers with city water billing accounts; these may be used at the convenience station to dispose of storm debris. Customers must show proof of residency via a utility bill or driver’s license to receive a free disposal pass as well as to dispose of a load at the convenience station.
“The storms that moved through our area caused many areas to be littered with storm debris and we have fielded many calls from citizens about what to do with this debris. These are the solutions we have in place for effective and efficient removal of the debris to help our citizens clean up their property and move forward,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.
For more information, contact the Public Services Department at 903-935-4516 or Republic Services at 903-986-5324.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.