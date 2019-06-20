Liftoff 2020: Gregg County Historical Museum launches metal balloon project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Are you ready for liftoff? Well the Gregg County Historical Museum is.
In honor of Longview’s upcoming 150th anniversary celebration, they have begun Liftoff 2020.
They’re offering businesses a five-foot six-inch metal hot air balloon sculpture, which will be mounted near their business.
Longview artists are being hired to give the balloons some personality, but they have to use a durable paint similar to car paint.
“It’s either this or it may not look good in a few years. These balloons, once they get set up if they’re going outside in Texas summer; 180, 200 degrees; like fry an egg on them, and if you don’t use the right kind of paint, it’ll peel, it’ll flake. And it won’t be as pretty as when you put it up," said artist Kelly Gentsch.
The metal balloons were designed and built at Modisette Welding in kilgore. If you’re interested in a metal balloon, contact the Gregg County Historical Museum.
