Law allows Texas gun owners, licensed or unlicensed, to carry firearms after disasters

TEXAS- (KLTV) - A new law gives Texas gun owners more freedom during disasters.
Recently signed by Governor Gregg Abbott, the law allows unlicensed Texans to carry handguns in public –openly or concealed—for a week after a disaster is declared.
The law was met with opposition by law enforcement in South Texas, but local officials are praising the new legislation.
"It's not that it's the wild wild west and everybody is wanting to start gun toting guns and having a draw, but you do want to be able to protect your self during these situations," says Ryan Nichols.
Nichols is a volunteer and says for him the aftermath of natural disasters, is a familiar setting. His team has responded to Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael, and many other natural disasters.
“When we go into these disaster areas there are people openly looting,” says Nichols. “The government structure of that local area has broken down. There is no cell phone service, there is no electricity."
Because of this, Nichols says recent changes to the Texas penal code we're necessary.
District 6 representative Matt Schaffer says lawmakers wanted to ensure that gun owners could protect themselves and their property without breaking the law.
“The legislature wanted to make sure that people were able to take a handgun with them for personal safety or simply to avoid leaving that handgun behind in an unsecured location,” says Schaefer.
An earlier version of the bill only allowed for unlicensed carry in mandatory evacuation zones. Representative Schafer says the bill was amended to include the entire disaster area in order to avoid confusion.
