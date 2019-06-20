Kilgore police still searching for white truck in ongoing hit-and-run investigation

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are asking for the public’s help locating a truck connected to a hit-and-run investigation.
A post by KPD says that the vehicle appears to be a 2012-13 GMC white 4-door pickup. The front headlights are tinted, as are the windows of the truck.
It has a large brown tool box or gang box in the back, police say, with several stickers on it.
The truck was involved in a hit and run in a local parking lot, according to Detective Tim Dukes. He said that a vehicle in front of the truck stopped abruptly to avoid hitting a child that ran out in front of the vehicle. When that car stopped, the white truck hit it, and then fled from the scene.
If you have any information about this vehicle, please call Detective Dukes at 903-218-6904, or by email at dukes@cityofkilgore.com. Case number is 1906-0829.
You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip. Again refer to case 1906-0829.
