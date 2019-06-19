‘Hellfighter’ legend Boots Hansen remembered in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - His may not have been a household name, but many in the East Texas oilfield business are remembering the passing of a legend.
Asger “Boots” Hansen junior passed away at his Fort Myers, Florida home on Sunday at age 93. He was one of the men known as a hellfighter, who specialized in putting out massive oil and gas well fires, along with men like Red Adair.
Hansen was one of the few men who dared to fight the hellish flames of oil and gas well fires. He is well known to workers at the East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore.
“When those wells would catch fire it was a potential for life-endangering conditions. We needed people who would come in and extinguish those fires. The conditions that they worked in was extremely dangerous, but their job was integral in ensuring the safety of lots of people,” said museum manager Olivia Moore.
After serving in the submarine service in World War II, he joined famous oil well firefighter Red Adair and began a career in fighting oil-well fires.
A 1968 movie,''The Hellfighters,'’ was based on Hansen and Adair, with them acting as consultants on the film.
"Legendary. Not everyone has had a movie made about his life," Moore says.
He fought well fires from the north sea to the tip of South America, even delaying retirement to help put out the 700 oil well fires in Kuwait set during the first Iraq war.
“They definitely had to have nerves of steel to take on this job. The expertise of knowing how to put it out. At the end of the day, every person’s life has impact. And this man’s legacy is nationally and internationally known because of what he did and his expertise that he carried,” says Moore.
At Hansen’s request, no services were held for him. Instead he asked that those who wanted to remember him make a donation to their local hospice in the name of Asger “Boots” Hansen.
