Habitat for Humanity receives grant to assist veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has received a $200,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.
The grant will be used for home repairs for veterans and their surviving spouses through Smith County Habitat’s critical repair program. Projects typically involve installing wheelchair ramps, making kitchen cabinets usable, installing new floors, and making doorways and bathrooms easier to get into.
Any veteran or surviving spouse in need of critical home repair or modification who lives in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt or Wood county is eligible to apply for assistance.
Since 2014 the Texas Veterans Commission has provided four grants totaling $600,000 and completed 81 Habitat for Humanity projects for veterans and their families.
With the newly awarded grant, Smith County Habitat estimates repairing the homes of 26 veterans.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that makes home ownership possible for low-income working families. The Smith County affiliate was formed in 1989. In the past 30 years, HFHSC has built 107 homes and completed over 800 repair projects.
The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program offers funding to non-profit and local government organizations which, in turn, provide direct services to Texas Veterans and their families. Since 2009, the Fund has awarded over $90 million to organizations across Texas to help over 250,000 Veterans and their families.
