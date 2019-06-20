Four vehicle wreck slows Hwy 69 at Toll 49 north of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck is slowing traffic on a busy East Texas highway Thursday morning.
According to authorities, just before 7:30 a.m. four vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 69 and Toll 49.
Highway patrol troopers and EMS are heading to the scene.
Crews will be closing at least one lane of traffic to help with the clean up process.
There is no word on injuries and details on the crash are limited at this time.
We will have more information as it becomes available. Check back to KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.