Former Mineola ISD employee gets 20 years for online solicitation

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Mineola ISD employee has been sentenced to prison for online solicitation of a minor.
Todd Karch, of Lindale, was found guilty on June 19 of online solicitation of a minor by a jury in a Wood County courtroom. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Karch was arrested in December 2017 following an investigation into allegations of an improper relationship with a high school student. According to the Mineola Police Department, the investigation began in November 2017 after the department was notified by the district’s superintendent.
Karch was employed by Mineola ISD as the director of transportation. He was place on administrative leave following the initial investigation and later resigned.
Along with prison time, Karch must also pay a $10,000 fine and register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.