Fire at Kilgore tire shop investigated as arson

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Fire Department believes the June 7 fire at the Highway 31 Tire Shop was deliberately set. KLTV spoke with the Kilgore Fire Chief about the incident.
According to Kilgore Fire Chief Johnny Bellows around 4:45 am June 7 the Kilgore Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a tire shop on Highway 31.
“That was actually under the work area of the carport, but had extended into the attic area,” Bellows said.
After a Kilgore fire marshal looked closely at the remaining evidence he concluded the fire:
“Is considered arson,” Chief Bellows stated.
The footage you’re looking at was shot by an employee of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant which is across the street. KFD also has more video from the tire shop’s security cameras.
“We do have some video of someone pulling up and starting the fire,” the chief revealed.
The chief says the person who started the fire wasn’t driving.
“It appeared to be two people. A probable driver and then someone that actually got out of the vehicle,” Bellows said.
He said they made quick work of it.
“Pretty much out of the vehicle, throw it in, and get back in the vehicle and leave,” Bellows stated.
The fire department put it out in minutes because of their new:
“Tactical vehicle that has an ultra-high pressure system. They were able to put the fire out very quickly and efficiently, and then they gained access into the structure and put the attic fire out,” Bellows added.
Evidence gathered at the scene was helpful, but it’s the security video that showed the fire was intentionally set.
The evidence gathered has been sent off for analysis to determine what kind of accelerant was used. Kilgore fire is asking anyone who knows anything about the fire to contact the Kilgore Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.