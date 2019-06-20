East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All weight class averages for feeder steers and heifers ended from 2 to 4 dollars higher. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows showed to be firm but slaughter bulls remained steady or down a dollar compared to last week.
The report says buyer interest was good and there was aggressive activity on almost all classes of the feeder calves.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay traded steady to marginally lower with light to moderate movement. Portions of East Texas have seen a little break in the recent rain which has allowed farmers and producers to begin bailing.
Pastures across the state continue to be in good condition which has eliminated the need for supplemental feeding for livestock.
