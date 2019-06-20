OSHA officials responding to scene of roof collapse in Whitehouse area

OSHA officials responding to scene of roof collapse in Whitehouse area
Emergency personnel and OSHA officials are en route to the scene of a reported roof collapse in the Whitehouse area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
June 20, 2019 at 1:54 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 2:40 PM

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County crews are responding to a report of roof collapse in the Whitehouse area.

According to Deputy Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, crews are en route to a roof collapse in the 17700 block of Southpoint Road near Lake Tyler.

Christian reported Whitehouse fire, Troup fire and EMS personnel are en route to the scene. A fire official said representatives of the Occupation Safety and Health Administration are on their way as well.

Details are limited at this time.

KLTV has a crew at the scene and will continue to update the story as details become available.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.