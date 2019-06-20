Athens police release name of man killed in fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A 55-year-old Carrollton man died in a fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers that occurred on the Athens loop Wednesday afternoon. Another man suffered minor injuries in the crash.
According to a press release from the Athens Police Department, the wreck occurred in the 1000 block of Jed Robinson North Loop 7 near U.S. Highway 175, and the 911 call came in at about 3:01 p.m. Wednesday.
The Athens PD officer who investigated the wreck determined from witness statements and evidence collected at the scene that the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig involved in the crash had been legally parked on the shoulder of the loop.
A 2015 International tractor-trailer rig driven by Ronald Waller was traveling northeast in the outside lane of Loop 7 when, for unknown reasons, it drove onto the shoulder and struck the Freightliner. After the initial impact, the International tractor-trailer rig continued traveling northeast for a short distance and then caught fire.
“Mr. Waller died at the scene as a result of his injuries sustained from the accident,” the press release stated.
Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniels ordered that Waller’s body be sent to American Forensics in Mesquite for an autopsy.
The occupant of the Freightliner tractor-trailer rig, Major Wiley, 40, of Grand Prairie, suffered minor injuries in the wreck, and he was taken by ambulance to UT Health in Athens, where he was treated and released.
“The Athens Police Department was assisted at the scene by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, Athens Fire Department, Murchison Volunteer Fire Department, Southside Volunteer Fire Department, and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT),” the press release stated.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, the press release stated.
