Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through starting this afternoon and continuing through the overnight hours. Right now it looks like storms could start to move in as early as 4 pm. Threats include very gusty winds and the potential for large hail. We are also keeping a close eye on the potential for tornadic activity. When the initial storms move in it looks like the strongest storms will remain north of I-20. A second round will come in during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday dropping heavy rainfall and still possing a large hail threat. We should start to see clearing as we move towards midday Thursday. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather app downloaded to stay up to date with the weather in your area. Rain chances fall away as we head towards the official first day of summer on Friday. It will be very warm and humid for the next few days with will make it feel much warmer outside than what the temperatures are reading. Rain chances return for the weekend and start of next work week.