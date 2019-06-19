Tyler crews responding to major traffic crash on Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler crews responding to major traffic crash on Old Jacksonville Highway
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 19, 2019 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 10:22 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.

According to online records, Tyler police and Tyler fire are responding to a major traffic crash in the 5900 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near the Whataburger and Walmart Neighborhood Market.

They responded to the scene at about 10:12 a.m.

Details about the wreck are limited at this time.

KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update the story as details become available.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.