Tyler crews responding to major traffic crash on Old Jacksonville Highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
According to online records, Tyler police and Tyler fire are responding to a major traffic crash in the 5900 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near the Whataburger and Walmart Neighborhood Market.
They responded to the scene at about 10:12 a.m.
Details about the wreck are limited at this time.
KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update the story as details become available.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.