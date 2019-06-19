Storm damage, power outages reported in East Texas following early-morning storms

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Storm damage and road closures are being reported throughout East Texas after storms rolled through early Wednesday morning.
In Harrison County, houses have been struck by fallen trees and other debris. Damage has been reported throughout the county including on Highway 154. Near the intersection of Nesbitt and Highway 154, no one was injured when a tree fell on top of a mobile home.
In Gregg County, crews are still contending with downed trees on George Richey Road between White Oak and Pine Tree Road and Country Club Road.
In Smith County, a tree is down across US-271 north of Farm-to-Market Road 16, and crews are also working to clear a wreck at this location.Trees are reported down on FM 850 at CR 2258, CR 482 at CR 444, and CR 313 near FM 14.
Power lines down on Jan Avenue at DeCharles in Tyler.
Hundreds of power outages being reported in East Texas this morning, so expect numerous intersections to be without working traffic lights. Travel with caution and treat those as four way stops.
For an updated look on power outages in the area, click here.
