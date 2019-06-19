OSHA fines Tyler steel business where man died in industrial accident $9,282

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of an industrial accident that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man on Jan. 23, OSHA has fined a Tyler fabricated structural metal manufacturing business $9,282 for a safety violation.
Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the man who died in the accident has been identified as Jonathan Daniel Burkett, of Tyler.
According to a document on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website, the federal agency fined Cannon Steel $9,282 on June 5. The owners of Cannon Steel now have the option of contesting the fine.
A safety representative for the company said that the accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 23. He said that a 28-year-old employee was unloading a flatbed trailer loaded with steel beams. One of the beams came loose from the trailer, bounced, and struck the victim in the head.
Cannon Steel is located at 12905 Highway 64.
