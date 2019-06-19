Longview Swing Dance Association invites you to swing by, have some fun

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A visit with members of the Longview Swing Dance Association might make you feel like dancing the night away; Tuesday night, at least.
That’s the night the LSDA has classes that are open to the public. Shawna Westervelt says that even people who say they have “two left feet” can learn how to swing dance in their Tuesday night beginner classes. They meet at 7:30 for beginner lessons, and at 8:30 there is social dancing for everyone. No partner is needed, she says, as they rotate frequently.
The cost is $8 for general admission, and $5 for students and members. They meet at the Stafford Wellness Center, at 2111 Courthouse Drive in Longview. Visit their website at this link.
