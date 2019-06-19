Longview man sentenced to prison for fatal apartment shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty in a fatal apartment shooting.
Dominique Shaquille Harvey, 23, was sentenced to 70 years for murder by a jury in a Gregg County courtroom on June 19. He also received a 50 year sentence from Judge Alfonso Charles for a past injury to a child conviction. The two sentences will run concurrent.
According to online records, he was on probation for the injury to a child charge at the time of the shooting.
Harvey pleaded guilty last Friday to the shooting death of Cameron Taye Brooks, 19, of Tyler. The shooting occurred in September 2017 in the Highland Village Apartments in the 5500 block of West Loop 281 in Longview.
Police responded and found Brooks dead in the parking lot. After an investigation, officers were able to identify Harvey as the shooter.
