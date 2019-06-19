Linemen face obstacles while working to restore power in rural areas

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - When the power goes out, so do the linemen. After Wednesday’s early morning storm, about 34,000 Upshur Rural customers were without power.
We tagged along as they worked the lines to see just what they’re up against.
Upshur Rural Member Relations Coordinator Lynn Gray said with over 6,000 miles of line, which is pretty much across the U.S. and back, it’s a challenge to track down the problem.
“We have ways to sectionalize and to narrow it down, but as you can see, where this right of way is that the tree that’s across the transmission line; you can’t see it with the naked eye, you have to have binoculars. And then our crews will have to make their way down to the area where the tree is on the line and get it cut off,” Gray said.
It didn’t look like that pole was broken, and it also didn’t look like they could drive to it.
“I know they can’t get the trucks in there. They might have to walk and get it cut off,” Gray observed.
The nearby pole that was on the ground was easy to get to.
“We do have a pole on the way to replace the one that was broken,” Gray said.
That line serves East Mountain, although power was rerouted and restored there before the line was repaired. They have to track down problems from the substation out.
“If there’s a tree on the line between the substation and your house, and we fix the tree that’s on the line in your yard, well it’s still not going to work if there’s a tree on the line between your house and the substation,” Gray explained.
Then the lines on the fallen power pole began to move, an indicator that the tree had been removed down the line.
The next tree was even tougher to get to. It involved a four-wheeler, a grass road, and borrowing a boat.
“The neighbors had a boat here, and they allowed us to use their flat-bottom boat,” Gray said.
The creek had become a swamp. Once they surveyed the tree on the line they used an ATV to transport the contractor who would run the chainsaw.
“They actually work for us year around keeping the right of ways cleared, but they also help us when we have outages,” Gray revealed.
And it was only about 20 minutes after he was picked up that the lines swung free.
Power was restored to a majority of customers by mid afternoon, and crews are ready to work if more lines go down during a storm.
