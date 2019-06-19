First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A round of strong thunderstorms this morning has moved out of East Texas, but has left behind outflow boundaries across the region.
Most of the afternoon will be rain-free, but these boundaries could be the focus for new thunderstorm development this afternoon. Along with this development, thunderstorms will also develop farther north closer to a strong low pressure system.
These storms will dive into East Texas this evening and could last through the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds and the possibility of large hail. Isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out and could develop quickly within any severe thunderstorm that develops.
Rain will end by Thursday morning with warm, breezy conditions through the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.