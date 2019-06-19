Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day continues through this evening and overnight tonight. Partly cloudy, warm and humid conditions could help spark a few thunderstorms north of I-20 during the late afternoon hours. This would be ahead of a line of storms that will develop farther northwest of East Texas and move into our area by this evening and continue in a line moving southeast through the region overnight. Any storm that develops in the area could become strong to severe quickly. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible with these storms. Stay weather aware through the overnight hours. Rain will end from north to south early tomorrow morning with partly cloudy and humid conditions tomorrow afternoon. Heat index values will reach the triple digits both Thursday and Friday afternoons. Those that are sensitive to the heat should make indoor plans. Hot and humid this weekend with slight chances for rain returning to the forecast Saturday afternoon and increasing into Sunday and Monday of next week.