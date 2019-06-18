Tyler Police investigate aggravated assault at apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating an early morning aggravated assault that injured at least one person.
Police responded to the 2500 block of West Erwin Street, near the intersection of Chandler Highway, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses at the scene said there was a shooting.
A trail of blood could be seen along the main driveway of the apartment complex.
We are waiting to learn more on from Tyler police on who was involved and if any arrests were made.
Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.