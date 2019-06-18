Tyler brewery weighs-in on law allowing legal sale of beer to-go: ’It’s a win for the people of Texas’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - True Vine Brewing Company in Tyler is one of thousands of craft beer breweries across Texas who are celebrating the passage of a law allowing breweries to legally sell beer to-go.
The beer-to-go bill, formally known as House Bill 1545, will allow Texas craft breweries to sell its own beers to-go starting on Saturday, Sept. 1. This means that people visiting local breweries in Tyler - like True Vine or ETX Brewery - will be able to buy and bring home beers from those establishments.
There is a daily limit of 288 fluid ounces per purchasing individual, which is about the same as a single case of 12-ounce bottles or cans, or nine 32-ounce crowlers, as the Texas Craft Brewers Guild estimated.
The beer-to-go bills was backed by Texas Senator Dawn Buckingham (R) and State Representative Eddie Rodriguez (D), as well as supported by the Texas Brewers Guild and CraftPAC. Before the bill passed, Texas had been the only state that didn’t allow breweries from selling its beers to-go.
“One of the things our House representatives touched on, and our senators, the effect this is going to have on the economy as a whole,” said Jared Chacon, company spokesperson for True Vine.
“We can begin offering more jobs to Texas citizens and we can begin pushing our beer out even further throughout Texas."
Both bills passed through the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate just before the end of the Texas Legislative Sessions in mid-May. Although the bills didn’t get enough votes on its own, it had to be attached to the TABC sunset bill in late April, which called for a restructuring of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
“Texas has always been known as a great state for breweries. but our limitations never allowed us to push that representation further," Chacon added. "So I think now Texas is going to be known as having great beer and being a great beer business.”
Previous amendments to HB 1545 to let stores sell wine and beer on Sunday starting at 10 a.m., rather than noon, failed. A separate proposal to allow liquor sales on Sundays failed as well.
