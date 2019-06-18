Smith County fire marshal to retire in June

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson is retiring.
According to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Wasson will be retiring effective June 30.
Wasson was appointed by unanimous vote as the Smith County Fire Marshal in 2015 to fill former Fire Marshal Jay Brook’s unexpired term and became the first female to fill the position. At that time, she had more than 20 years of experience as a deputy fire marshal for Smith County and had served as interim fire marshal.
In December 2018, Wasson was reappointed by Smith County Commissioners to serve as fire marshal for another two-year term.
