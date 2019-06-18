Smith County budget proposal includes pay raises, infrastructure improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran laid out the county’s budget for 2020 during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday morning.
Areas of growth include roads and bridges, information technology and law enforcement. Other highlights include no increase in health insurance contributions for employees and no decrease in their benefits.
The proposed budget also calls for a 1.5 percent pay increase for all employees, minus the county judge and commissioners.
“The process only works when there’s advocation for all the interests and then taking into consideration all the requests and the larger picture this body can make its determination finally about what should happen,” Moran said.
A second budget workshop is set for July 23. Commissioners will vote in August and the new budget takes effect Oct. 1.
