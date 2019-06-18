Shanahan withdraws as nominee for defense secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn as a nominee for defense secretary.
President Donald Trump tweeted the news Tuesday saying, “Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family.”
The president thanked Shanahan for his service and announced Mark Esper, Secretary of the Army, as the new acting secretary of defense.
“I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job,” Trump wrote.
