Sentencing phase starts in trial of Longview man who pleaded guilty to murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The punishment phase is underway for a Longview man who pleaded guilty in a fatal apartment shooting.
Dominique Shaquille Harvey, 23, entered his plea Friday. A jury began hearing testimony Monday to determine his punishment.
Harvey was arrested for the September 2017 shooting death of Cameron Taye Brooks, 19, of Tyler. The shooting happened at the Highland Village Apartments in the 5500 block of West Loop 281 in Longview.
Police responded and found Brooks dead in the parking lot. After an investigation, officers were able to identify Harvey as the shooter.
