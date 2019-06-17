Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies overnight with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow morning becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon but will feel even warmer because of the humidity. The next couple of days, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop north of the Red River. We will be watching the complex of storms to see if they hold together as they move toward East Texas. The majority of the daytime hours on Wednesday should be rain free, but there will be slight chances for rain if the northern storms hold together. The first complex could bring a slight chance for rain to northern counties early Wednesday morning. The second complex will bring storms Wednesday evening if they hold together. These storms are expected to be severe north of East Texas and could bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall if they hold on to their intensity as they progress southeastward. By Thursday afternoon, dry weather returns to the forecast and will stick around into the early weekend. More chances for thunderstorms by Sunday and Monday of next week.