Nacogdoches football entering new season with new look

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are entering the new season with a new look.
The look will not just be with a new offense and defense with new head coach Darren Allman . Today a new helmet was unveiled for the team on twitter.
The helmets were designed by Au Concepts and Designs. The helmets will be black as usual. The customary Nacogdoches "N" will be large on both sides.
From far away it will look normal but up close you will be able to tell that dragon scales are ghosted in the "N" and the stripe down the middle of the helmet.
Nacogdoches kicks off the season on August 30 at home against Kilgore.
