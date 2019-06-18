Hawkins police charge 2 teens accused of vandalizing food donation box

HAWKINS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Hawkins police have charged two teenagers accused of taking out and wasting food items from a donation box.
According to the Hawkins Police Department, two juveniles were caught on camera pushing over trash cans in the city park and scattering the trash throughout the area. They also allegedly took food items out of a donation box set up at the park and wasted it, opening and spilling the food throughout the area.
In a Facebook post, the department reported they would have to close down the donation box if “this violent behavior doesn’t stop.” The department also posted photos of the two suspects, in hopes someone would recognize them, along with the damage done to the park.
The Hawkins police later reported they have identified the two teenagers involved in the case. Hawking police stated the two have been charged in connection to the crime.
