Garrison woman charged with criminally negligent homicide in 2017 wreck

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Garrison woman is being held in the Panola County Detention Center on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Panola County Chief Deputy John DePresca said Heather Nicole Jernigan, 22, was booked into the detention center Monday after being released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Online TDCJ records show Jernigan was serving time for theft and drug possession.
DePresca said she was indicted in 2018 while in prison. That indictment stems from a fatal car wreck that happened June 12, 2017.
He said since she was in prison at the time of her indictment, she was brought back to Panola County after her release in order to answer for the charge.
Jernigan’s bond is set at $5,000. KLTV is working to learn more details about Jernigan’s indictment.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.