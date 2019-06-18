First Alert Weather Day in effect for Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the northern half of East Texas for Wednesday
Strong to severe thunderstorms will likely impact the northern half of East Texas, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Timing is difficult and will likely change slightly by tomorrow but for now, the window for severe weather looks to be the later afternoon hours through the overnight hours as the storms track southward through East Texas.
The Set Up:
A weak stationary front is located just north of East Texas near the Red River and will aid in(if any) afternoon development of showers and storms just north of I-30 on Wednesday. Around the same time, an upper-level disturbance will begin to push southeastward, initiating another line of strong to severe storms which will then push the convection southward through the area. The I-20/I-30 corridor is included in a SLIGHT(15%) risk for severe weather with a MARGINAL(5%) risk slightly further south, including a few central counties such as southern Cherokee and northern Nacogdoches counties.
Timing:
As stated earlier, tracking the timing with these upper-level disturbances is difficult and the window of severe weather could change by late tomorrow so be sure to continue to check in through today and tomorrow for any updates.
A few showers and storms possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning along I-30 but there severe threat with those storms look to be fairly low. The real rainmaker will likely arrive at the northern boundary of East Texas during the late afternoon, around 5PM, as showers and storms begin to dip southward into the I-20/I-30 corridor by 7PM-8PM. By midnight the line of strong to severe storms will likely have moved into the central portions of East Texas with gradual weakening as it pushes farther south into Deep East Texas. While these storms should lose some of their strength as they move through Deep East Texas, a few stronger storms could still develop heading into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Threats:
The current set up looks to be fairly similar to our round of storms that blew through last Sunday, with damaging gusty winds and large hail being the primary threats with flash flooding a possibility in low lying, poor drainage areas. The tornado threat is low but quick spin-ups within the line are always possible and will have to be monitored for.
As is typical with these organized lines of stronger storms, damaging gusty winds could knock out power as the storms roll through. Make sure to keep those phones charged just in case your power goes out and download the KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps. They are free and are a very important tool to stay updated on the weather and warnings near you. Stay safe and weather aware. We will continue to monitor this situation and update you if anything changes.
