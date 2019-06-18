First Alert Weather Day in effect for Wednesday

A few showers and storms possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning along I-30 but there severe threat with those storms look to be fairly low. The real rainmaker will likely arrive at the northern boundary of East Texas during the late afternoon, around 5PM, as showers and storms begin to dip southward into the I-20/I-30 corridor by 7PM-8PM. By midnight the line of strong to severe storms will likely have moved into the central portions of East Texas with gradual weakening as it pushes farther south into Deep East Texas. While these storms should lose some of their strength as they move through Deep East Texas, a few stronger storms could still develop heading into the early morning hours of Thursday.