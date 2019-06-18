First Alert Weather Day in effect for Wednesday evening

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Another strong storm system is headed to East Texas.
A few storms that develop northwest of East Texas could affect northern counties early Wednesday, but the most likely chance for severe storms will be later in the day. Thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday late afternoon in central Oklahoma and parts of Northern Texas.
These storms will progress eastward into East Texas by Wednesday evening and could last overnight into early Thursday morning. The main threat with these storms will be strong, gusty winds, and large hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out and heavy rainfall could cause more flooding issues especially near area rivers and lakes.
Rain will come to an end by daybreak Thursday with warm and breezy conditions through Friday afternoon.
