Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy to mostly clear through the evening with temperatures in the 80s until late tonight. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 70s through tomorrow morning. A slight chance for rain north of I-20 for tomorrow morning, then most of the day will see partly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures. Heat index values could reach close to the triple digit mark by afternoon. Wednesday late afternoon and into the evening will be our next First Alert Weather Day. Thunderstorms are expected to develop northwest of our area and move into East Texas by Wednesday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail being the main threats. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Rain will end Thursday morning, with partly cloudy skies by Thursday afternoon. Very warm and breezy through the end of the work week with heat index values in the upper 90s and some triple digits. Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast this weekend.