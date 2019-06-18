East Texas Ag News: Tips on feeding catfish

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re a new pond owner, or just confused on how to best feed your catfish, we have some tips.
When you’re at a feed store, there are normally a variety of options for catfish with all different levels of protein, vitamins and fat.
County extension agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service say you need to look for a complete feed ration that will contain all of the essential nutrients needed for healthy growth. Complete catfish rations are usually 26 to 36 percent protein and are labeled specifically for catfish production.
Stay away from dog food, bread, corn and other poor substitutes because they won’t give your catfish good growth and can even cause specific water quality problems over time.
And fun fact: Catfish beat almost every other form of livestock when it comes to their conversion ratio of pounds of feed to pounds of fillets.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.