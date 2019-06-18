East Texans express concerns, praise school board members for decision

MT. VERNON, TEXAS (KLTV) - Mt. Vernon ISD had their first school board meeting since announcing the hiring of a controversial former college football coach.
In late May, the district announced the hiring of former Baylor University Head Coach Art Briles. He was fired from Baylor amid accusations of a cover-up involving sexual assault allegations against several football players.
It was a school board meeting expected to get heated.
“Please don’t put myself or anyone of our law enforcement officers in the situation where we would have to remove anyone from the board meeting,” Mt. Vernon School board member Josh Jordan said.
Come to find out, the meeting was actually very civilized.
The entire crowd clapped after each public comment, even though opinions differed greatly.
“You board, have done a great service to Mt. Vernon and Franklin County, you brought us millions of dollars of free advertising,” Franklin County resident Jim Taggart said.
“Seven individuals could have proclaimed that integrity matters over a couple of winning seasons of football,” Mt. Vernon resident Lauren Lewis says.
Some Mt. Vernon residents believe Coach Art Briles will bring in publicity and money for their small town.
“He deserves an opportunity, he’s too young to throw him on the trash heap,” Taggart says.
Others say the accusations against Briles’ character are enough to keep him off the field.
“I’m going to remember your decision during the next school board election and cast my vote for integrity and the well-being of the young men and women of this town,” Lewis said.
The Mt. Vernon superintendent said the school board approved the hiring of Briles unanimously.
