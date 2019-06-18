Creature Teacher wows kids with exotic animals during show in downtown Kilgore

WEBXTRA: Creature Teacher makes stop at Texan Theater in Kilgore
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 18, 2019 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 1:56 PM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of kids in Kilgore got a close look at some cool animals Tuesday morning.

The Creature Teacher stopped at the Texan Theater to educate and entertain the kids with a wide variety of animals, including a warthog, a lemur and a kangaroo named Matilda.

Creature Teacher will be at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m.

