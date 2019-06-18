Broadway Square Mall confirms Dick’s Sporting Goods to open in 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Broadway Square Mall in Tyler has announced a Dick’s Sporting Goods will be expanding to the mall in 2020.
According to a press release from Broadway Square Mall, the store, described as the "largest U.S.-based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will be located where the former Sears store was.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dick’s Sporting Goods to Broadway Square and to the Tyler community,” said Candace Foster, Broadway Square’s Director of Marketing, in a press release. “They will be a wonderful addition to our offerings and very popular with our customers.”
Broadway Square Mall reported the retailer will open in the first quarter of 2020.
Along with Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods has received a permit for a building in the mall. A national party planning store, Party City, is also listed on the permit.
