Trial postponed for Hallsville man charged in deadly wreck involving racing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a Hallsville man charged in a 2017 wreck that killed two teens has been postponed, and a new trial date has not been set.
The trial for Daven Davis was scheduled to start Monday, according to online court records. Davis, 21, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of manslaughter and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury.
Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17, and Rylee Malone, also 17, were killed on Sept. 22, 2017 in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road. One other person, Christa Wilson, 32, was injured in the crash.
Witnesses told police Chad Malone was traveling north on Eastman Road when he allegedly sped through the yellow signal light at the intersection of Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway.
Wilson was pulling out of the parking lot of Target in front of Malone and the two vehicles collided. An affidavit for a search warrant revealed that the control module inside the vehicle indicated Malone’s vehicle was traveling at 109 miles per hour two seconds before the vehicle’s airbags deployed.
Malone, 19, of Longview was also charged with manslaughter and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury.
He’s serving 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of racing resulting in death and one count of aggravated assault.
Johnson was Malone’s girlfriend and Rylee Malone was Chad Malone’s sister.
