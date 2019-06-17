Texas Rangers investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Hopkins County that left a man dead.
According to a press release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 a.m. last Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Como area to look for Jimmy De Odell, 61, after receiving information the man might be disgruntled.
Deputies continued to patrol the area until they located Odell. The press release said when deputies attempted to make contact with him near Bethel Road in Como, Odell brandished a weapon.
The press release said shots were fired and Odell was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer.
Deputies knew Odell from prior dealings. The release said Odell had just been released from TDCJ on April 18.
The release said the officer is currently on leave and will be allowed more time if needed.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.