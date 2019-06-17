Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is looking to be a cloudy and rainy day for most of East Texas. Early this morning most of our southern counties will be seeing widespread showers but into the later morning, we will see some redevelopment in the Tyler/Longview area. Temperatures will get into the middle to upper 80s today. Tomorrow the wet weather will become a bit more spotty with a slight increase in our temperatures to the upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will put us back in the low 90s with lower rain chances. We will finally start to see some clearing on Friday. Towards the end of the work week, we will have to keep the heat index in mind because humidity and temperatures will be high. For the weekend we will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s with a slight chance of a light stray shower. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded to stay up to date with the weather in your area.