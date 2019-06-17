Longview Museum of Fine Arts offers kids creative, artistic outlet during summer months

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) is offering a way for kids to beat the heat, learn some history about art, and make some really cool pieces of their own this summer.
Week-long classes are offered all summer at LMFA in the Artworks Creative Learning Center. The classes are available to kids of all ages and skill levels.
Instructor Jeannie Davis said the artistic outlet lets kids engage the creative side of their brains during the summer break.
“They are not plugged into a computer or video games, or if it gets too hot in the summer, as it often does in East Texas, it gives them an outlet to be able to use their brains in a different kind of way and be creative," Davis explained.
For the week of June 17-21, Davis’ classes focus on animal drawings and Pop art, referencing many of the popular Pop Culture artists of the 1960s and 70s. However, classes will cover various subjects over the summer.
If you’d like to check out the LMFA’s summer schedule, you can visit their website for more information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.