KLTV now available on DISH in Panola Co.

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7 has covered stories in Panola County for decades. East Texans who call Carthage, Beckville, Gary City, and all of Panola County now have more accessibility to East Texas News.
Satellite provider DISH Satellite TV recently announced that they will carry KLTV 7 for their customers in Panola County. DISH viewers tell us that they are already seeing East Texas News available on channel 007 in their DISH lineup.
And as always, KLTV will continue to provide coverage of Panola County and all of East Texas on KLTV.com, the KLTV mobile news app, and live on East Texas Now.
