Kilgore College offers new barber program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College’s new barber program started Monday at the KC-Longview campus.
The program is for students interested in becoming a licensed barber. Classes are Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Graduates of the program will complete the 1,500 hours required to take the state licensure examination to earn certification as a Class A Barber.
In addition, barber classes will be offered for individuals with a cosmetology operator license who wish to earn a barber license.
Three courses offered as continuing education will give students the 300 hours required for the crossover.
Barber and Cosmetology Instructor Wesley Brasher said barbering is making a comeback because people want that old-school experience of having something tailored to them.
“Back 50 years ago everybody loved going to the barber because of the experience of going to an old-timey barbershop. They would go in and they would get that nice scalp massage and they would get that nice little tonic you know the red tonic and the gold tonic and the barber would give that nice haircut and that nice shave with the straight razor around the ears and the old straight razor shave,” Brasher said. “More and more men are wanting everything tailored fit so that goes into their haircuts also. They’re wanting everything tailored fit. They’re wanting everything as an experience, and so barbering has come back to where it used to be in the old days where the men went in for the experience and for that tailored cut fit so that’s come back around now.”
Starting in late July, the barber program will open its doors to the public for reduced-price haircuts and shaves. In addition, first responders and veterans will be given appreciation cards for $3 haircuts and shaves.
