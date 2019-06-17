Kilgore College offers new barber program

“Back 50 years ago everybody loved going to the barber because of the experience of going to an old-timey barbershop. They would go in and they would get that nice scalp massage and they would get that nice little tonic you know the red tonic and the gold tonic and the barber would give that nice haircut and that nice shave with the straight razor around the ears and the old straight razor shave,” Brasher said. “More and more men are wanting everything tailored fit so that goes into their haircuts also. They’re wanting everything tailored fit. They’re wanting everything as an experience, and so barbering has come back to where it used to be in the old days where the men went in for the experience and for that tailored cut fit so that’s come back around now.”