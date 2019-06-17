Harrison County jailer arrested on drug charges accused of taking medication from jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A former Harrison County jailer accused of working while intoxicated and facing criminal charges was booked into jail for a second time and accused of stealing from the jail.
David Earl Jones, 49, of Hallsville, is now charged with abuse of official capacity. He was booked on the charge on Sunday and he posted a $3,000 bond.
Jones was arrested June 7 after he was suspected of having worked his shift intoxicated. Jones admitted to have smoked CBD oil and advised he had more in his vehicle, according to a press release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
During a search of his vehicle, marijuana, other CBD oil, and several indigent inmate packages were found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of a prescription pill bottle which was prescribed to an inmate.
Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said Jones’ case was reviewed by the criminal investigation division and it was determined he used his official capacity as a jailer to get access to medication and indigent packets.
