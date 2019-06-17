Governor approves new Smith County municipal utility district

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill authored by an East Texas legislator which would create a new municipal utility district in the southern part of Smith County.
Abbott signed House Bill 4749, authored by state Rep. Matt Schaefer, on Saturday.
In an April interview, Schaefer said the Rose City Municipal Utilities District will compete with Liberty Utilities in order to provide relief for residents in the area.
The district will be made up of a board of directors and will cover at 21,118-acre tract of land.
