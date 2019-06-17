Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies through the evening with temperatures falling back into the 70s. Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy and warm tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy Wednesday and becoming breezy by afternoon. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop north of the Red River late Wednesday and if they hold together, could affect East Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. If these storms move into East Texas, they could produce some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures for midweek will be in the mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s each afternoon. Warm and breezy into the weekend. Mainly rain free Friday and Saturday but rain chances will return by Sunday.