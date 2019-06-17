East Texas fire department recognized for wildfire prevention efforts

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department is part of Fire Wise
“Fire Wise is a program to educate homeowners on how to make their houses and property more defensible in the event of wildfires,” said Fire Chief Terry Conyers.
He says homeowners should keep their grass green and free of debris which eliminates fuel for wildfires. Conyers says there are numerous actions homeowners can take.
“Make sure their houses or trailers or whatever is underpinned where the fire is not going to run up underneath he house. Make sure your roof on your houses are clear of pine needles, leaves, trees that may fall. Make sure that you don’t have any trees hanging over your house where if the tree catches on fire, it’s not going to go onto your house," Conyers said.
